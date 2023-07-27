Opoku-Agyemang jabs NPP with ‘a word to the wise is in Assin North’

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is a former running mate of the former president, John Mahama

2020 Running mate to former President John Dramani Mahama, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has touted the late former President, John Evans Atta Mills over what she says are his works that have preserved his legacy.

Speaking during the Atta Mills commemorative lecture in Kumasi on Thursday, July 27, 2023, Prof. Jane Naana cited some of the former president’s works including education, infrastructure, markets, and roads, and his exemplary leadership style.



She also noted how then Vice President John Dramani Mahama assisted the former president to achieve some of these feats.



While doing this, she subtly jabbed the New Patriotic Party (NPP), citing events that happened in the recently ended Assin North by-election where the NPP lost to the NDC.



“A word to wise is in Assin North,” she said.



Mr. Mahama, it will be recalled, at the 11th anniversary of the passing of Prof. Mills in Accra on Tuesday, July 24, 2023, highlighted how his predecessor was truly independent and an excellent leader.

“The Electoral Commission (EC) was truly independent and the judiciary did not live in fear of not satisfying the president’s wishes by their verdicts.



“He did not weaponize justice unlike what we are living through today. He was a great talent sporter and I count myself among his many proteges who have gone on to excel in our various fields of endeavor.



“He held our social and moral values high and it is no wonder that he was unequivocal in his abhorrence of LGBTQ,” Mr. Mahama said.



Mr Mahama served as the Vice President to Prof Mills from 2009 to mid-2012 when Prof Mills died on 24th July 2012.



WA