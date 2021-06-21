Opoku Ansah honours past Mpraeso MPs on Father’s Day

OPK [R] making the presentation

Source: Owu Harrison, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Mpraeso constituency, Hon Davis Opoku Ansah (OPK), has honoured former MPs of the constituency as part of the Father’s Day celebration commemorated on June 20, 2021.

Mr Ansah presented to the former MPs plaques and gifts on behalf of the constituency to recognise their invaluable service to the constituency.



Mr Opoku Ansah first visited Mr Gilman Kwaku Appiah, an educationist who was the first MP for the Mpraeso constituency.



He served as MP for the constituency from 1993-1997. He later visited Dr Francis Osafo-Mensah, a medical doctor who also served as MP from 1997-2009 and Regional Minister for Eastern Region during President Kufour’s era.

According to the young legislature, such acts also motivate others to give their best to the constituency anytime they have the opportunity.



“I feel very honoured to visit some of the great men who paved way for us to serve the constituency. I believe these actions will also motivate others, especially, the youth to also aspire to great height in my beloved constituency.”



The former MPs also expressed appreciation for the gesture and advised Mr Opoku Ansah to discharge his duties diligently as a lawmaker of the Mpraeso constituency, always seeking the area's best interest.