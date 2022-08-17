Opoku Ware Students arrested for robbery granted GH¢80,000 bail

The three robbery suspects

The three students of Opoku Ware Senior High School (OWASS) arrested for engaging in a robbery in Kumasi have been granted bail by a Kumasi Circuit Court.

According to 3news.com, the presiding judge of the Circuit Court, Abdul Razak Musah, granted the three suspected robbers GH¢80,000 bail with five sureties each.



The suspects, who have been identified as Akwasi Adu Donkor (BY 2), Owusu Appiah Raphael (BY 664) and Asubonteng Osei Kwadwo (BY 76), have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, and unlawful damage.



The judge has adjourned their case to September 1, 2022.



Meanwhile, the management of OWASS has confirmed that the three persons arrested in a robbery incident in Kumasi by the Ghana Police Service are its students.



A statement issued by the Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee of the school, Agyemang Duah Bismark, indicated that a delegation of the school led by the headmaster confirmed the identities of the students at the police station as soon as the news broke.



"When the boys were brought for identification, it came out that they were indeed students of OWASS. They were Akwasi Adu Donkor (BY 2), and Owusu Appiah Raphael (BY 664). The third suspect who had absconded was identified as Asubonteng Osei Kwadwo (BY 76)," parts of the statement read.

The management noted that even though the boys involved are students of the school, they committed the offence when the school was closed, and they were to be in the custody of their parents.



It said that the three boys implicated were final-year students who also had a long record of indiscipline and had even been withdrawn from the school's boarding house.



Watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







IB/SEA