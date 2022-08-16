Opoku Ware management confirms its students were involved in Kumasi robbery

Opoku Ware Senior High School

The Management of the Opoku Ware Senior High School (SHS) has confirmed that the three persons arrested in a robbery incident in Kumasi by Ghana Police Service are its students.

A statement issued by the Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee of school, Agyemang Duah Bismark, indicated that a delegation of the school led by the headmaster confirmed the identity of the student at the police station as soon as the news broke.



“When the boys were brought for identification, it came out that they were indeed students of OWASS. They were Akwasi Adu Donkor (BY 2), and Owusu Appiah Raphael (BY 664). The third suspect who had absconded was identified as Asubonteng Osei Kwadwo (BY 76),” parts of the statement read.



The management, however, noted that even though the boys involved are students of the school, they committed the offense at the time when school and closed and they were to be in the custody of their parents.



It said that the 3 boys implicated also had a long record of indiscipline and had even been withdrawn from the boarding house of the school.



“Akwasi Adu Donkor and Asubonteng Osei Kwadwo were withdrawn from the boarding house on the same day for the following offenses: Breaking bounds at night; wearing unprescribed attire in the school (and) fighting in the school.



“Owusu Appiah Raphael was also withdrawn from the boarding house for stealing on countless occasions from his colleagues at the dormitory. After this incident, he and other four students appeared before the D.C. for wrongful entry into someone’s house at TUC. He has also been hiding in the dormitory despite his withdrawal from the boarding house,” the statement read.

The management of the school added that it has done all it could to reform the three boys involved to no avail.



