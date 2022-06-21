Oppong-Nkrumah calls on judges to punish persons who assault journalists

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Information Minister, has asked judges to punish severely persons who assault journalists in the line of their work to serve as a deterrent to others who contemplate doing the same.

According to him, the attacks on journalists embarrass the nation, therefore, measures should be taken immediately against such acts.



“My Lords, yes the wheels of justice may grind slowly but the feedback I have from my media colleagues is that we believe some quick punitive action, targeted at the perpetrators of infringement against media practitioners will be appreciated.



“It will be the strongest message to the next batch of state and non-state actors who may even contemplate attacking media practitioners in the line of their work, that it is not acceptable and more importantly, the court will severely punish you if you dare.

“It will be a message stronger than any admonition that anybody can give. If we want these acts which frankly, are a disgrace and an embarrassment to our democracy to stop, please punish these acts with speed regardless of who commits them,” Oppong-Nkrumah said while speaking at a training workshop for judges in the Volta Region.



Journalists in Ghana have over the years been subjected to all forms of physical attacks in the line of their work.



Recently, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) noted that there has been an increase in physical violence against journalists is compounding the arrests.