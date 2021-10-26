Oppong Nkrumah eulogises late AAG president

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah with AAG prez. Mr Torgbor Mensah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has eulogized the late President of the Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG), Mr. Torgbor Mensah.

The AAG announced on Monday, October 25 the sudden demise of Mr. Mensah, whose sad event occurred on Saturday, October 23.



A statement issued by Vice President Mansa Amoa-Awuah on Monday, October 25 said the sudden demise of Mr. Torgbor Mensah, who was re-elected AAG President in 2020, “is a monumental loss to the AAG and the entire advertising fraternity worldwide, for which he was Colossus.”



From a graphic designer, Mr. Tee, as he was affectionately called, rose to become the “doyen of the advertising industry in Ghana and indeed Africa.”



He was first elected President of the Association in 2018 and held the position until his demise.



He was also the President of the Ghana Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) and in October last year was appointed its Vice President, Corporate Member Development-Africa.

In a tweet, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said “Earlier [Monday] I received with sadness the news of the passing of Mr. Torgbor Mensah, President of AAG. Uncle T as we all call him in the industry was very committed to the industry and its development.



“For many years he was one of the key pillars whose work defined the practice.”



