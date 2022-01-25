Oppong-Nkrumah urges MPs to be the voice of reason irrespective of political divide

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Parliament resumes sitting

Parliament at an impasse over E-Levy



We have the responsibility to be civil in our conduct – Oppong Nkrumah to colleagues



The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has called on his colleague MPs to take up the responsibility of being civil in their conducts.



According to him, despite debates and disagreements on the floor of the House, Members of Parliament must ensure they are a voice of reason irrespective of the matter or their political affiliations.



In a statement issued by the Ofoase Ayirebi MP, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah described the past few months in Ghana’s parliamentary history as one that will go down as some of the most embarrassing.

“We are guilty of damaging the country’s image and democratic record. But we have a chance to recover as Parliament resumes sittings from today. As has been announced, we in the Majority will re-engage our colleagues in the Minority and seek to reach consensus on matters we may have disagreement on,” portion of his statement read.



“It is our expectation that both sides of the house will approach these matters in good faith and in accordance with the laid down rules and conventions of parliament. We have a responsibility to be civil, lest we bring down this democracy by our own unruly behavior,” Oppong Nkrumah added.



Meanwhile, parliament reconvened on Tuesday January 25, 2022, following a divide on decisions over the 2022 budget statement earlier presented by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



