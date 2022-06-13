3
Opposers of the National Cathedral lack understanding of what the project is about - CEO

Dr. Paul Opoku Mensah, CEO, National Cathedral Secretariat Chief Executive Officer of the National Cathedral Project, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah

Chief Executive Officer of the National Cathedral Project, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah has averred that the opposition against the National Cathedral Project is based on a misunderstanding of the project's significance.

The CEO noted he was saddened that the critics have not appreciated the importance the project will have for us especially Ghana’s religious architecture and heritage.

“Why is there whole national angst about the National Cathedral? I think it’s really a misunderstanding of the nature of the Cathedral. People think we have almost 30,000 churches, so why have a Cathedral? That is where the problem lies”, said Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah.

He was speaking on Talking Point on GTV on Sunday.

To him, the project will promote spiritual tourism, and enhance Ghana’s spiritual growth and social cohesion.

“This is going to be the sacred space of the nation. This is one of the things the country has lacked, that is why the President said it is the missing link in the nation’s architecture. For instance, the Bible museum we are developing has a systematic focus.”

“We really want Ghana to be the center where one can explore. Literally, what we are trying to do is to drive the traffic and be able to develop the infrastructure and have the kind of artifacts that tell the Christian story. It’s just like bringing the holy land to Accra,” he said.

