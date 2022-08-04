Opuni-Agongo case: Is justice about speed or fairness and equity? – Sam George tackles Honyenuga

Ningo Prampram MP Sam Nartey George

Ningo Prampram MP Sam Nartey George has said Justice Clemence Honyenuga, who is due for retirement in September this year, must make was for a new judge to take over the GHS271-million financial loss case that is still pending before his court.

The courts recently rose for a two-month legal vacation.



Adjourning the case at the last hearing on Thursday, 28 July 2022, the Supreme Court judge, who has been sitting on the case as an additional High Court judge, told the court: "In pursuant to Article 112(2) of the Constitution, 1992, the Chief Justice has granted me a limited time to conclude this case”.



“In the circumstances, this court shall, in addition, sit on Tuesdays at 11 am for early disposal of this four-year-old case”.



“In view of the pending vacation, the case is adjourned to October 3, 2022, at 10 am for continuation”, he noted.

Reacting to Justice Honyenuga’s announcement, Mr Nartey George told Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme hosted by Randy Abbey: “And, so, you begin to ask yourself: ‘What is the interest of this particular judge in this case?’ Even in his own announcement, [he] talks about wanting to dispense of the case quickly”.



“Why? Is justice about speed or about fairness and equity?” the opposition lawmaker wondered.



“And this is my question to the revered Chief Justice: what is his interest in that case and what is his interest in maintaining Honyenuga, JSC, as the judge presiding on this matter?” Mr Nartey George asked.



In his view, “the President has inundated the Supreme Court with so many judges, so, there are several Supreme Court judges who can take over the case”.