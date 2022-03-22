Opuni did a lot for cocoa sector: MP

Dr Stephen Opuni

The Minority’s Ranking Member of the Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs Committee of Parliament, Mr Eric Opoku, has singled out the immediate past Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana COCOBOD, Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni, for praise as far as his contribution to the sector is concerned.

According to the opposition MP for the Asunafo South Constituency in the Ahafo Region, his praise stems from the strides Mr Opuni made as CEO of COCOBOD.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Otu Darko, host of CTV’s Dwabre Mu morning show on Monday, 21 March 2022, the MP said: “I can say without any doubt that one of the areas that former President John Dramani Mahama and his NDC administration did well in 2016 was the cocoa sector of the economy”.



“It was through the efforts of Dr Opuni that we were able to achieve these strides in the sector”.



“Let me commend Dr Opuni and his then-team at COCOBOD for these laudable achievements in the sector,” he added.



He revealed that Section 26 of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) Law 265, which established COCOBOD in 1985, had it that there should be a cocoa farmers’ pension scheme to cushion farmers on retirement after years of service to COCOBOD but years after establishing the office, the PNDC’s vision never materialised.

Mr Opoku explained that this law could not be made a reality because of the lack of funds over the years.



He said in 2016, under the leadership of Dr Opuni, money was made readily available for the establishment of the pension scheme.



He noted that an amount of GHS28 million was set aside for the scheme, as was contained on page 251 of the Auditor-General’s report of the Public Accounts of 2020.



This money, he explained, was detailed to the pension scheme from 2013 to 2015.



To this end, he said Dr Opuni deserves praise for his role in the cocoa sector.