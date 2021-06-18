Opuni petitions Chief Justice to remove judge on his case

Dr Stephen Opuni, former COCOBOD boss

•Opuni has petitioned the Chief Justice over his prosecution

•He is seeking to have Justice Honyenuga recuse himself



•Dr Opuni is standing trial for allegedly causing financial loss of ¢271.3 million to the state



Former CEO of COCOBOD, Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni, has petitioned the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, seeking the removal of the judge presiding over his trial.



The trial of the former COCOBOD boss has been put on hold as a result of the petition sent to the Chief Justice seeking his intervention.



Dr. Opuni has on two occasions pushed for the judge hearing the case, Clemence Honyenuga, to recuse himself.



However, both attempts have failed as Dr. Opuni has been ordered to open his defence.

On Friday, June 18, Justice Honyenuga said he had received a copy of the petition sent to the Chief Justice.



Although he announced receiving a copy, he did not disclose the contents of the petition, according to a Joy News report.



He also said Dr. Opuni has filed another application at the Supreme Court seeking its intervention. Director of Public Prosecution Yvonne Attakora Obuobisa said the state was not aware of the petition.



Justice Honyenuga adjourned the hearing to June 29, to await the Chief Justice’s decision on the petition.



Dr Opuni, who is standing trial for allegedly causing financial loss of ¢271.3 million, went to the Chief Justice, after the presiding judge, Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga, dismissed his application asking him to recuse himself.