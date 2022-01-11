Opuni ‘runs’ to Supreme Court again

Stephen Opuni, former COCOBOD CEO

Dr. Stephen Opuni wants judge, Clemence Hoenyenuga to recuse himself from the ongoing trial

Dr Stephen Opuni facing trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the state



Court adjourns case to February 8, 2022



Former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board, (COCOBOD), Dr. Stephen Opuni, has filed another application for certiorari and prohibition at the Supreme Court, to prevent Justice Honyenuga from continuing to hear his case.



This was revealed by the lawyer of the accused person, Lawyer Samuel Cudjoe, during a court hearing on January 10 2022. The lawyer said they have filed a motion invoking the supervisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court for certiorari and prohibition which has been scheduled for February 8, 2022.

The application comes a few weeks after the Apex court dismissed a similar application seeking the trial judge to recuse himself from the case based on alleged hostility and likelihood bias.



The lawyer of the accused person had filed an application urging the judge to recuse himself from the trial on grounds of ‘hostility and ‘likelihood of bias’ towards him.



The Supreme Court however ruled against his demands.



Dr. Stephen Opuni and a businessman, Seidu Agongo are facing trial for allegedly causing 217 million dollars financial loss to the state.