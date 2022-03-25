0
Orchestra to organize master classes, perform three concerts in Ghana

Fri, 25 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

HEMU International Orchestra and some renowned jazz musicians including Etienne Mbappé and Thomas Dobler are set to organize master classes in Ghana.

Asides from that, they have also scheduled to stage some three concerts in Ghana during March 2022.

As part of the Festival, HEMU students will have the privilege of sharing the stage with musicians from one of the largest percussion ensembles on the African continent, the Ayeeko Drummers of Ghana.

This was disclosed by the Head of Jazz Studies at Haute Ecole de Musique, Mr. Thomas Dobler

“We do auditions every year and the students that we selected are in a program aligned to an international project. The students are basically Swiss and French but there is also a Russian and there is someone from Cameroon too. 15 years ago, I worked with the ayekoo drummers of Ghana and the idea has always been to produce a show together. It is a very interesting program. There is passion, rhythm, and there is certainly something that you haven’t heard before.”

