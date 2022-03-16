Order for teachers to pay bungalow rent unfortunate – GNAT

Education Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has described as unfortunate the Western Regional Education Director’s directives to teachers occupying the government’s bungalows to pay 10% of their salaries as rent.

The directive signed by the Director of Education in the Western Region, Mrs. Felicia Agyeibea Okai, referred to a Ministry of Finance circular dated 15th May 2006 to teachers to make the payments.



According to her, teachers occupying either a school or a government bungalow are expected to pay 10 percent of their basic salary for enjoying the government apartment.



But, speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr, the General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas T. Musah said the directive goes contrary to terms agreed on since 2009 regarding accommodation of teachers and other staff in schools.



“I think it is really disturbing and unfortunate that the Regional Director can take it upon herself to issue this statement without checking the facts since 2009. The presumption is that nothing has changed for that matter whether this can be implemented or must be done? For the avoidance of doubt we want to let her know that she got it wrong, she misfired and she goofed big time and she must check the records and come back again,” Mr. Musah stated.

The General Secretary advised the Western Regional Director to desist from anything that will poison the current prevailing industrial atmosphere.



“If you look at our collective agreement since 2009 it explicitly stated in Section 21 regarding issues of accommodation. For the avoidance of doubt let me read it, it reads that headmasters, assistant headmasters, senior headmasters, principals, headteachers, assistant headteachers, front liners, guidance, and counselling officers in second cycle institutions shall be provided with free accommodation.



“This is about 2009 collective agreement, and it goes on to say where there is no residential accommodation the Service shall be responsible for the rent of the officer. The same shall be applied to directors at regional and district levels. If the Regional Director who should be the gatekeeper and should know the condition of the service is misfiring and also misinforming the public, we find it unfortunate,” he added.



Mr. Musah also added that the Regional Director’s directive to teachers “is disturbing, disheartening and to create disaffection for teachers as well as to create the impression that teachers are not law-abiding.”