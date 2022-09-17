Order shoot-to-maim directive on illegal miners to end galamsey - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah says the government should sanction security operatives to shoot people, albeit not fatal, who engage in illegal mining (galamsey).
Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' Thursday morning, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah believed if shoot-to-kill is considered too drastic an option, shooting illegal miners in the leg is a far more beneficial approach to ending galamsey.
He noted that seemingly treating galamseyers with kid gloves doesn't work, thus admonished the government to "use force . . . We can give 1,000 and over reasons why we can't do it. We can give all the reasons until we hold some people responsible".
"For me, I say they should shoot them in their legs. If you maim someone by shooting their legs off, he/she will lack the ability to engage in galamsey the next day," he added.
