0
Menu
News

Order shoot-to-maim directive on illegal miners to end galamsey - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah

Video Archive
Sat, 17 Sep 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah says the government should sanction security operatives to shoot people, albeit not fatal, who engage in illegal mining (galamsey).

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' Thursday morning, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah believed if shoot-to-kill is considered too drastic an option, shooting illegal miners in the leg is a far more beneficial approach to ending galamsey.

He noted that seemingly treating galamseyers with kid gloves doesn't work, thus admonished the government to "use force . . . We can give 1,000 and over reasons why we can't do it. We can give all the reasons until we hold some people responsible".

"For me, I say they should shoot them in their legs. If you maim someone by shooting their legs off, he/she will lack the ability to engage in galamsey the next day," he added.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP Comms. Dir. 'vindicates' Mahama
Bawumia breaks silence on presidential ambition
‘Conman’ claiming to be a Ghanaian prince standing trial in US court for scam
Why Joe Ghartey accepted only a ring and Bible from the man who married his daughter
Mahama being paid all emoluments due him – NPP
NPP MP laments how he was treated at a Kumasi pub
Airport security officer interdicted for embarrassing National Security Minister
Who is invited to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Blakk Rasta tackles Shatta Wale again
Derick Oduro warns Mahama
Related Articles: