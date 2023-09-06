Organised hypocrisy is NDC’s stock in trade now – Salam Mustapha

Salam Mustapha, NPP National Youth Organizer

National Youth Organiser of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha has slammed former President John Mahama for asserting that President Nana Akufo-Addo has packed the judiciary with NPP-inclined judges.

He noted that John Mahama’s criticism of Akufo-Addo as chauvinistic thinking and an unsavory attack on the institution in order to score cheap political points. The accused members of the NDC of engaging in organised hypocrisy in the way.



Speaking on TV 3’s New Day programme Monday, Salam Mustapha stated that former President Mahama is above making such statements about state institutions and must show his leadership acumen by desisting from such acts.



“Chauvinistic thinking. Unsavory attack on institutions for no reason; just for cheap political points. I think the former President can do better.

"He’s above that. I think he needs to show that he’s a leader and he has led this country before; that be didn’t just drop from Mars; and that we know him and we know his track record in this country and that of his party. That is why I have used the word consistently; organised hypocrisy. Organised hypocrisy has become the order of the day for the NDC,” he argued.



Former President John Mahama had accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of packing the judiciary with NPP-inclined, promising to “balance” it when he comes back to power on January 7, 2025.