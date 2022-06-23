Organize a massive demo to force government to listen - Wereko-Brobbey to Arise Ghana leaders

Members of Arise Ghana paid a courtesy call on Dr. Wereko Brobbey

Source: GNA

Arise Ghana, a pressure group, has called on Dr Charles Wereko-Brobbey, a statesman and a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to confer with him on the objective of the Group and its activities.

A statement issued by Mr Ishaq Awudu,National Communication Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC) and a Leading Member of Arise Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the call was part of the Group's mobilization efforts towards its impending mega demonstration on June 28th and 29th, in Accra.



It said meeting with Dr Wereko-Brobbey at his residence in Accra, the leadership of Arise Ghana espoused the urgent need for a nationalistic and action-oriented vehicle to demand for accountability from the duty bearers of the country in the view of the excruciating hardships confronting Ghanaians today.



The statement said Dr Wereko-Brobbey was elated to receive the group.



It noted that in his remarks, Dr Wereko-Brobbey implored the Group not to waver in the exercise of its constitutional right to demonstrate.



He admonished the group to put a record high number of people on the streets to compel the Government to listen to the concerns of the Ghanaian people.



The statement said the high point of this meeting was a video endorsement by Dr Wereko-Brobbey of the impending demonstration scheduled for the 28th and 29th of June, in Accra.

It said this endorsement follows a similar endorsement by Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the ruling NPP during a courtesy call on him by Arise Ghana few days ago.



The statement said Arise Ghana is a Group comprising political party leaders, media practitioners, civil society players, creative arts, trades union among others determined to relentlessly champion the common cause of the Ghanaian people, provide a voice for the voiceless and seek reforms that would bring about the needed change in the socio-economic, politico-social, and general wellbeing of the Ghanaian citizenry.



It said the Group was organizing a historic two-day demonstration scheduled for the 28th and 29th of June 2022 in Accra to protest persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government that has imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians.



It said it was also to protest the imposition of the obnoxious E-Levy on the already-burdened Ghanaian people by the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia Government and demand a full scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures.



Others are to protest the grabbing of State lands by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, particularly the de-classification of huge portions of the Achimota Forest reserve.



The rest are to protest the increased rate of police brutalities and state-sponsored killing of innocent Ghanaians, as well as the growing culture of human rights abuses under the watch of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and demand the total cancelation of the fraudulent “Agyapa” deal.