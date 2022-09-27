Organizer of NPP South Korea holds talks with Deputy Minister of Defence

Deputy Minister for Defence Kofi Amankwa-Manu with Oheneba Quame Danso Jnr

Source: Jackson Osei Ntiamoah, Contributor

Ghana was fully represented in this year's Seoul Defense Dialogue 2022 which was held in South Korea as the Deputy Minister for Defence Kofi Amankwa-Manu who is also the Member of Parliament for Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency represented Ghana.

After the dialogue, the NPP South Korea Branch Organizer and also the Dean of NPP Diaspora Organizers Caucus, Oheneba Quame Danso Jnr had a meeting with the Deputy Minister on how the party can break the 8.



Among the issues discussed was the use of technology to eradicate poverty and how the government can help Ghanaian, citizens, in South Korea.



Oheneba Quame Danso Jnr emphasized the need for the party to increase its votes in the Ashanti Region and also win back seats the party lost in the 2020 elections.

He lamented that the Diaspora Branch of the party is seen as money-making machinery when the party is in opposition but when in power, Diaspora Branch is deprived of opportunities.



The Deputy Minister for Defence who doubles as the MP for Atwima Kwanwoma gave the Dean for NPP Diaspora Organizers Caucus his assurance of government support to the Diaspora who have contributed immensely to the growth of the party that has given birth to the government.