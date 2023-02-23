2
Orgasm prevents cardio-vascular diseases – Doctor reveals

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: etvghana.com

A medical doctor, Dr. Frederick Agey-Jesus, has disclosed why it is important for women to reach orgasm during sex.

According to him, when women reach orgasm, it saves them from suffering from cardiovascular diseases.

“It also helps with anti-aging.” It makes them look much younger, and it also serves as a skin repairer for women. It makes them glow and look very good,” he told Adwen the Love Doctor on e.tv Ghana’s “In Bed with Adwen” show.

He emphasised that most women who usually complain of migraines do so because they do not reach orgasm during sex.

“Although there are other conditions that can also cause a woman to get headaches or migraines, studies have shown that a lot of women who reach orgasm do not always experience migraines or headaches,” he added.

Source: etvghana.com
