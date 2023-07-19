Orphan constituency polls: Return monies taken from aspirants – NPP NEC orders

NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has ordered Regional Executives to cease the issuance of any directives on the conduct of parliamentary election in “orphan constituencies” unless and until same have been approved by the NEC in accordance with the Constitution of the Party.

The party has also directed that, all monies taken from prospective parliamentary candidates pursuant to these unauthorized and unapproved directives be refunded to them.



The directives that are being issued by the Regional Executives include but are not limited to the fixing of tentative dates for the conduct of the parliamentary primaries, charging of ‘development levy’, among others.

But a statement signed by the NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua noted that “while the national executive body acknowledges and appreciates the otherwise good intentions behind these decisions, you are hereby reminded that directives governing the conduct of elections of the Party can only be issued by the National Executive Committee, the appropriate body constitutionally mandated to do so."