Osafo-Maafo must apologize for 'galamsey queen' comments – Frank Aboagye Danyansah

Former parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East Constituency, Frank Aboagye Danyansah

The Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, must apologize for his controversial comments on why the state deported Aisha Huang instead of prosecuting her, Mr. Frank Aboagye Danyansah, a former parliamentary candidate has urged.

Mr. Frank Aboagye Danyansah who contested as a parliamentary candidate in the 2012 and 2016 general elections at Obuasi East Constituency on the ticket of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) but has now defected to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) expressed disappointment in the comments made by Mr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo, on the Chinese National, Aisha Huang, who was deported from Ghana for engaging in illegal mining [galamsey].



“I am calling Hon. Osafo-Maafo to render an unqualified apology to Ghanaians over his statement that her (Aisha Huang) prosecution in 2017 would not bring any economic benefits to Ghanaians, he must retract and apologize.



“I have suggested that in the heat of this Aisha Huang case, any good and responsible leader will with immediate effect put a ban on all mining activities in Ghana to fish out illegal miners and those purported to be in her cartel,” he said.



The Senior Minister gave controversial reasons why Aisha Huang, popularly called 'Galamsey Queen' was not prosecuted for her role in galamsey.

At a town hall meeting in the USA, he said prosecuting the Chinese national wouldn't have added anything to our economy.



“Today, the main company that is helping develop the infrastructural system in Ghana is Sinohydro, it is a Chinese company. It is the one that is going to help process our bauxite and provide about $2 billion to us," Mr. Osafo-Maafo argued.



"So, when there are these kinds of arrangements, there are other things behind the scenes. Putting that lady [Aisha] in jail in Ghana is not going to solve your economic problems."