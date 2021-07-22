Oscar Ofori Larbi slams Akufo-Addo over rising insecurity in Ghana

Oscar Ofori Larbi, Member of Parliament for Aowin

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Aowin, Hon. Oscar Ofori Larbi has expressed concern about what he calls the rising state of insecurity in the country, which has led to the loss of human lives.

He said that the unfortunate rising tensions and general state of insecurity in the country are reflective of President Akufo-Addo.



“I am aware of the unprecedented insecurity in our country, which is becoming a major threat to foreign and domestic investment in our economy,” Hon. Oscar Ofori Larbi exclusively told ‘Kwaku Dawuro’ on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



Hon. Oscar Ofori Larbi’s comment comes in the wake of the killing of a social activist, Ibrahim Mohammed, popularly referred to as Kaaka, by a mob, and two others who were killed by soldiers in Ejura while demonstrating against Kaaka’s death.

He said the President must take urgent steps to solve the growing insecurity in the country.



“The insecurity we are starting to feel right now in Ghana is frightening and the president must ensure our security," he added



He also urged his party’s members and other sympathizers to work hard to return the party to power to rescue Ghanaians from the challenges they are battling under Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.