Osei Assibey preaches peace and unity ahead of NPP’s Nov. 4 elections

NPP flag

Former Member of Parliament for the Kwabere East Constituency, Nana Osei Assibey Bonsu, has urged members of the New Patriotic Party to exercise some form of decorum ahead of the November 4 flagbearer elections.

The New Patriotic Party, on Saturday, November 4, 2023, will elect a flagbearer for the 4th time in their history to contest for power in the 2024 presidential elections. With tension growing between frontrunners Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong, Nana Osei Asibey Bonsu has appealed to the two camps to reduce the propaganda attacks in order not to divide the party after the elections.



“The tension is brewing ahead of the November 4 elections, and personally, I haven’t been impressed with the level of attacks flying around when this was supposed to be a family affair. “So, the attacks should be limited for the sake of the family we all love.

The propaganda and attacks should be reduced. There should be some decorum in our public utterances, and the party should always be the first priority.”



“The party is the reason why we are fighting in the first place, so our actions shouldn’t bring it down. Because after this election, we all need to come together to campaign for the 2024 elections, so how can you bring everyone together when you have constantly attacked them in the media space?” Osei Bonsu said on Rainbow Radio Accra.