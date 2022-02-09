Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu celebrates birthday with customized E-Levy cake

The invited guests join the celebrant to cut his E-Levy cake

The E-Levy ‘fight’ appears to be blowing up more by the minute and it seems the Majority is stopping at nothing until their message is drummed into every ear.

From town hall meetings to ardent arguments in parliament, the NPP and Majority side in parliament have consistently pushed for the passage of the E-levy, giving crisp reasons why it should be passed.



Despite the resistance by Minority and sections of Ghanaians, Majority members, led by the Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu have evidently reiterated the E-Levy message, albeit in a celebratory manner.



The Majority Leader has been captured celebrating his birthday with a symbolic cake on his birthday.



Photos and videos from the celebration which have gone viral capture the all-green, six-part cake that spelt out the words, E-LEVY very boldly.



With big names such the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, his wife, Samira Bawumia, the NPP Chairman for the Ashanti region, Chairman Wontumi, among other party bigwigs in attendance, it sure seemed like a flamboyant climax of the celebration of the man who is also the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

As of the tenth sitting of the eighth parliament in this year, the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) has still not been re-presented on the floor of parliament for the necessary processes to be made towards passing it.



The split sides on the levy have become even clearer now even as the Majority vows to move mountains to get the unpopular bill passed, while their colleagues on the other side of the House, backed by their equal numbers of Members of Parliament, have made it clear that they will lay down their lives to see this ‘obnoxious’ levy unsuccessful.







But it seems that the campaigns, the propaganda and the publicities for the E-Levy have not only been maintained at the levels of debates in parliament, or in other areas avenues such as during media engagements.

