Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu gives condition under which he would contest in 2024

Majority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has indicated that he might rescind his decision not to contest in the 2024 parliamentary elections if a particular member of the NPP will be the candidate for the party.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who did not name the said New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, accused him of lying to his constituents that he (Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu) was not seeking re-election because he has lost favour with the people.



In a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the Majority Leader however added that his decision not to contest has nothing to do with politics.

“I know there are some going out there to say that 'Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has lost favour with the people and so if he contests again, he will lose'. If it is for those people, the guy who is making the noise, if it is for him, I will contest again and show him where he properly belongs but that is not it; it is about having served the people for a long time,” 3news.com reports.



The Suame MP, who is also the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, said that he only contested in the 2020 elections because the party needed him to.



“I have already given an indication. Last year was when I indicated that God willing, everything being equal, I will not contest again. In fact, the last one that I did contest, but for the government, I wouldn’t have contested.



“My wife was strongly urging that I shouldn’t contest but you serving the people, you serving your party and if the party insists that you should contest you have to give in and that is what eventually happened,” he said.



Meanwhile, some artisans at Suame Magazine in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region on Monday, July 18, 2022, hooted at and pelted sachet water at their Member of Parliament over the bad state of roads in the constituency.

The MP was there to inspect the abandoned Suame highway which the artisans said had claimed a life due to its deteriorated nature.



The angry artisans, upon hearing of the arrival of the MP, thronged the highway and started hooting and pelting him with sachets of water.



They also blocked some roads in videos sighted by GhanaWeb.



According to the MCE, the MP managed to make it to a meeting point where he met with leaders of the workers’ groups and explained to them what was being done to address their concerns.





