Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hopeful E-levy will be passed

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

E-Levy: We underestimated resistance – Majority Leader

Government engaging Ghanaians on E-Levy



E-Levy yet to be considered in parliament



The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, is optimistic about the approval of E-Levy by parliament.



According to him, the Finance Ministry is currently engaging citizens and other stakeholders to convince them of the need for the E-levy to be accepted.



“..But as I said, we are still engaging, and I want to believe that we will certainly bring this to successful completion.”

Speaking in an interview with TV3, the Suame lawmaker and leader of Government Business in Parliament said the government underestimated the resistance of the introduction of the E-levy policy in the 2022 budget statement.



“Maybe, we underestimated the resistance. In any human institution, people really will not come out openly to embrace the imposition of taxes, so we thought that yes, there will be some resistance it being a new levy or tax that we are going to introduce, but maybe we underestimated the strength of the resistance,” 3news quoted



“Maybe, what we are doing now, I know some of my colleagues are out in various regions and constituencies trying to explain matters to their constituents, with hindsight maybe, this ought to have preceded the introduction of the E-levy. Perhaps, next time we will do better,” He added.



Meanwhile, the Minority has insisted they will reject the E-Levy even if it’s reduced to 0.00 per cent as it will only burden Ghanaians who are already facing hardship in the country.