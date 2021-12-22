Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s leadership hasn’t been impressive - Former MP

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader in Parliament

A former member of parliament for North Dayi in the Volta region, George Loh, said the majority leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has not shown good leadership in the current dispensation.

In his view, the majority leader displays arrogance and that, he believes, has blocked any consensus building in Parliament.



George Loh, was speaking in an interview with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show when he said: “I have not been impressed by the leadership of Osei Kyei- Mensah-Bonsu. He displays arrogance. And when issues come up, the way he goes after the speaker is very wrong. Yesterday in parliament, he was using words that were unbefitting as a leader in the house. He shouldn’t have used those words. His attitude doesn’t make room for consensus building and that is the major problem.”



Comparing the majority leader to the minority leader Haruna Iddrisu, George hinted that the latter did not show such arrogance in parliament.



He rather observed that the Deputy Majority Leader Afenyo-Markin was following the steps of the Majority leader and if care is not taken, it will be disastrous for the future of the Deputy Majority Leader in parliament.

Background



Parliament on Monday night turned unruly during voting to consider the Electronic Communications Tax, (E-Levy) proposed by the government in its 2022 budget, under a certificate of urgency.



MPs from opposing sides of the house were at each other’s throats following an attempt by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu (NPP, Bekwai), who was presiding over proceedings, to vacate his seat momentarily to enable him to join in the headcount voting.