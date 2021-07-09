Osenase Queen Mother appeals for Senior High School

Source: GNA

Obaapayin Acheamponmaa, Second Queen Mother of Osenase in the Akyem West Municipality of the Eastern Region, has appealed for the establishment of Ofa Senior High school (SHS) to serve the educational needs of the town and its surrounding communities.

Osenase has developed rapidly in recent years with its population climbing to more than 10,000 which the queen mother noted, “it will, therefore, be a great honour if there is a Senior High School to help promote education.”



She stressed that opening a senior high school for the people of the area would prevent their children from traveling long distances to access secondary education.



“We do not have any SHS in Osenase, our children always continue their secondary education in different towns and regions, which is not helping us.”



She said it was sometimes difficult for parents to afford accommodation and hostel fees for their wards which sometimes prevent the children from pursuing their education and career dreams.

The queen mother commended parents, churches, and stakeholders in education for contributing immensely to bringing down the rate of teenage pregnancy in the town.



Mr. Sarpong Maxwell, Assemblymember of Osenase told GNA that there were five Junior High Schools in the town, where children from 21 surrounding communities attend.



He indicated that the population of the town had grown to about 10,038 which makes, “access to SHS is difficult, adding, JHS graduates travel to Suhum, Koforidua, Asamankese, and other towns to continue their education.”