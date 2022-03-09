Oshippi of Ashalaja killed by unknown gunmen

Oshippi of Ashalaja, Joshua Lartey

The Oshippi of Ashalaja in the Greater Accra Region, Joshua Lartey has been murdered. He was gunned down while driving around 3 junction near Amasaman locality. The incident happened on Sunday, March 6 2022, at about 11:40 pm by unknown assailants.

According to Mr. Emmanuel Mintah Aful, Joseph Lartey and other family members have received a series of threat messages from some group of young men belonging to the destooled Chief.



The family he said is on the verge of gathering evidence of the threat messages for onward submission to the police for further investigation.



He called on the Inspector General of Police to as a matter of urgency investigate and act fast to avoid any casualties as well as end such an unlawful act in Ashalaja township.



Confirming the incident to the media, the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, Alhaji Iddi Saidu reiterated that at about 11:40 pm on March 6, 2022, a gentleman by the name of Peter Saberi drove into the Amasaman Police station in an unregistered Honda vehicle with one adult male with severely wondered from gunshots.



The police accompanied the victim to the Amasaman hospital where the victim was pronounced dead on arrival and the police assisted in sending the body to the police hospital mortuary.

The District Police Commander and other police patrol teams set out to investigate the incidence, adding that in the cause of investigation, a suspect’s house was visited and one female suspect was apprehended and searches conducted by the police in the house retrieved two pump-action guns, one G3 weapon, one revolver, one cap gun and an assortment of ammunition.



According to him, the police are still on the trail of the suspects and assured the family that the police shall go all out to get the suspects.



The suspects were advised to report themselves because they can run but they can not hide. In a statement released by the police, they indicated that one suspect has been arrested and five other suspects are on the loose.



The five according to the statement includes, Rashid Mohammed alias Gizzo, Brown Amoah Akwanor, Nii Obene, Ayitey Animle alias Asa Brother and Mushe Akwanor believe to have attacked and shot the deceased in his car while he was on his way home.