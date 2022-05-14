0
Osofo Maame Patricia donates items to women in Global Fountain of Grace Ministry International

Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: Lawrence Odoom, Contributor

The Head pastor of Global Fountain of Grace Ministry International Patricia Asare Frimpong marked this year's Mother's Day celebration with the donation of assorted items the women fellowship in the church.

The items include 60bags of Ikg of rice, 60 bottles of coke,fanta and Box Don simon to the Women fellowship in the church to grace the occasion and show her unending love to all mothers in the Church.

In an interview Mrs Patricia Asare Frimpong indicated that the cost of the item presented was almost about GH¢4000 thus she donated such items to show her gratitude to mothers because without them the world will be a sad place for many successful individuals.

She prayed that God continue to show His providential blessings upon all women especially those in his church because without them society would have lost its image in seeing the well-being of children and families.

She further stated that the most churches should take up the challenge to learn how to give back to society as such gestures are very foundation for the growth of the church.

