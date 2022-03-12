Ostentatious and profane - Amidu blast Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu over E-Levy cake

Martin Amidu is former Special Prosecutor

Majority Leader receives E-Levy cake

#FixTheCountry convener facing charge of treason felony over coup comments



Martin Amidu disturbed by the prosecution of Barker-Vormawor



Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has lashed out at the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, over the E-Levy themed cake that was presented at his recent birthday party.



In his latest epistle to GhanaWeb, the outspoken former SP said that it is disturbing that such an incident was overlooked whereas a convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver barker-Vormawor, is currently facing prosecution over some contradictory comments he made.



“I have painstakingly read Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s two posts on his Facebook on 9 February 2022 while he was in the United Kingdom within the context of other posts and reaction to the ostentatious, opulent, and profane “Kyei Mensah-Bonsu’s E-Levy cake for his 65th birthday” celebration,” he wrote.



He added that he does not consider any of the comments made by the embattled Oliver Barker-Vormawor as one that deserves the kind of trial he is facing, even so, the charge slapped on him.

“It is my considered view that the two contradictory and ambiguous Facebook comments taken separately or together do not measure up to the basic ingredients of the provisional charge of the indictable offence of treason felony for which he was ‘cynically’ and surprisingly brought before an inferior court without powers of bail on 14 February 2022, and for which he is still in police custody on remand.



“The perception that the unconstitutional and unlawful arrest and detention of Barker-Vormawor was politically motivated and intended to suppress his lawful political activity has further polarized this country along ideological and partisan lines which is inimical to the unity and stability the Constitution enjoins each citizen to strive to preserve in our democracy,” he added.



Martin Amidu continued that the processes involved in the prosecution of the youth activist leave a lot of questions



Mr. Barker-Vormawor has suffered unconstitutional arrest, restriction or detention and an inferior court misled into remanding him into police custody for 14 days in the first instance and another 14 days on his second appearance on a spurious provisional treason felony charge which came to his notice for the first time on 14 February 2022 in the court room,” he said.



Read his full epistle copied to GhanaWeb here:



