Osu Stool addresses issues about Achimota Forest, Osu Children’s Home, other land boundaries

Osu Stool23 Osu Stool logo

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Osu Traditional Council has addressed controversies surrounding some parts of their lands, and boundaries.

Addressing the media at a press conference held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Rev. Quartey Solomon Kwatei, Secretary to the council, spoke about the misrepresented issues bothering the Osu Land Boundaries, the Achimota Forest Lands and the Owoo Family, Osu Kaajano, Osu Children’s Home and Cantonments Lands and the Abelemkpe, Maamobi as well as Dzorwulu Lands.

According to the Osu Stool, they have commissioned a body with the appropriate legal competence to critically examine the issues and to present a clear understanding of the situation.

Read the full release below:

