Osu Stool suspends Nii Nortey Adumuah indefinitely for illegally enstooling Osu Mantse

Nortey Adumuah suspended for writing letter on a fake letterhead

Nortey Adumuah illegally enstooled Bernard Nortey Botchway as Osu Mantse



Nii Nortey Adumuah dismissed from Kinkawe Dzaase



The Osu Stool has announced that it has indefinitely suspended Nii Nortey Adumuah as a member of the Kinkawe Dzaase and also as the Oshiahene of Osu Kinkawe.



In a statement issued on Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Stool said that Nii Nortey Adumuah, who is also known as Ishmeal Nortey Adumuah, was suspended because of his insubordination to the Stool.



“The Osu Stool wishes to bring to the notice of the general public that Ishmeal Nortey Adumuah, otherwise known as Nii Nortey Adumuah IV, has been dismissed as a member of the Kinkawe Dzaase and also as the Oshiahene of Osu Kinkawe. This follows repeated acts by him deemed to be subversive to the Osu Stool.



“The general public is to take note and avoid dealing with him in any matter relating to the Osu Stool. All those who deal with him in such matters do so at their own risk,” portions of the statement read.

In a letter addressed to Nortey Adumuah, the Osu Stool explained that he (Nii Adumuah) was suspended for three reasons principally for writing a letter on a fake letterhead to the Ghana Police Service seeking assistance for the installation of a new king for Osu.



“You falsely held yourself as the Kinkawe Draase and wrote a letter to the Police purportedly on behalf of the Osu Kinkawe Dzaase, on a false Osu Kinkawe Dzaase letterhead seeking the Police assistance to install Osu Mantse.



“You and your head of family purportedly enstool one Bernard Nortey Botchway, not from any of the two (2) Royal Homes of Osu, being Owuo We, Amantra and Dowuona We of Osu, as the Osu Mantse, contrary to the customs and traditions of Osu, in January 2022,” parts of the letter read.



Read the documents issued by the Osu Stool below:













Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







IB/SA