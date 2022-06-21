Osu youth sends strong warning to Presbyterian Church

The supposed launch of a new Seal of Osu Stool is set to take place at the Adabraka Presby Church

Launch of new Osu Stool seal scheduled for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Osu youth tags new Seal launch as unlawful



Osu youth call on police to avert likely chaos



The youth of Osu has sent a strong caution to the Presbyterian Church of Ghana over the planned launch of a new Seal for the Osu Stool at the Adabraka branch of the church.



According to the youth, the said launch is not authorized by the kingmakers of Osu and is rather being spearheaded by individuals who wield no such mandate.



“We also wish to advise the Presbyterian Church of Ghana to act quickly to stop the use of its premises at the Ascension Presbyterian Church, Adabraka for the said launch. It is curious that for a purported new seal of Osu, the launch is to be held in Adabraka which is not Osu land and not under the jurisdiction of Osu. If this truly is a seal for the Osu Stool, why should they go to Adabraka to launch it. This is ample evidence of the illegitimacy of the said seal and its authorized launch,” the group stated in a statement.



The youth while expressing concerns about the potential of the planned event becoming a threat to the peace in Osu also urged the police to take immediate actions to forestall any disturbances resulting from the activities of the individuals behind the launch.





According to a copy of an invitation sighted by GhanaWeb, the launch is expected to come off on Tuesday, June 22, 2022.



Read the full statement by the Youth of Osu below:



PRESS RELEASE BY THE YOUTH OF OSU ON RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN RESPECT OF THE OSU CHIEFTAINCY ISSUE



The youth of Osu is concerned about some recent developments in Osu and this press statement is intended to address a very important matter in respect of the Osu Chieftaincy issue.



The Chieftaincy issue is presently before the Judicial Committee of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs so we will carefully avoid making any prejudicial statements.

First, we have been following with keen interest the purported attempts by some people to introduce what they claim is a new seal of Osu. Our checks with the official Kingmakers of Osu and representatives of the Osu Stool indicates that this seal is unauthorized and is being promoted by people who have no authority or mandate whatsoever to act in such a manner.



We are aware that reports have been made to the CID of the Ghana Police Service that these acts by these people are unauthorized and have the potential of creating confusion in Osu.



We have concerns about the commitment of the police in this matter and wish to state that such activities have the potential to create unnecessary tension and confusion in Osu and may have security implications if allowed to fester.



The Seal of the Osu Stool is very important traditional symbol with spiritual relevance and no individual or group with no authorized mandate can arrogate themselves the authority and power to change the Seal of Osu.



We wish to advise those persons behind this unauthorized act to cease immediately or face the full wrath of the youth of Osu. While we will not endorse any acts of violence, we wish to urge the Police to act in a manner that will avert any potential tension and confusion in Osu as these issues are very sensitive and can degenerate into potentially disruptive protests, confusion and social disharmony in Osu.



We also wish to advise the Presbyterian Church of Ghana to act quickly to stop the use of its premises at the Ascension Presbyterian Church, Adabraka for the said launch. It is curious that for a purported new seal of Osu, the launch is to be held in Adabraka which is not Osu land and not under the jurisdiction of Osu. If this truly is a seal for the Osu Stool, why should they go to Adabraka to launch it. This is ample evidence of the illegitimacy of the said seal and its authorized launch.

We want to urge the youth of Osu to remain calm in the face of such provocation from people who are bent on creating confusion in Osu as the Kingmakers of Osu use the right channels to address the issue. We also want to urge the Ghana Police Service to act in a swift manner to halt such activities as they have the potential to create unnecessary tension in Osu.



We, the youth of Osu, are resolute in commitment to preserve the sanctity and the respect our Chieftaincy Institution, and will relentlessly work to halt any attempt to corrupt and belittle our Chieftaincy Institution.



Cc



The Inspector General of Police



The Director General, CID









