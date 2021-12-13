Otec FM saves 2-year-old boy from imperforate anus

Emmanuel Sokum and mother

The timely intervention of a Kumasi-based private FM station OTEC FM has saved a newly born baby boy, Emmanuel Sokum who was suffering from an imperforate anus.

A total of Gh¢15,000 was donated by the donors for Emmanuel to undergo a successful surgery to correct his anomaly. Emmanuel Sokum has been battling the condition since he was born and that has had serious effects on his growth and the family’s economic activities.



The newly born baby struggled to pass stools as his anus was blocked from birth.



Born on December 31st, 2019, at Fufuo in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District, the first four months of Emmanuel Sokum was a nightmare for his parents as he was diagnosed with Imperforate Anus condition right after birth.



A report from the Pediatric Department of the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi indicated that only surgery could give him a semblance of normal life.



Following a series of reports by OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng individuals and some philanthropists came to the rescue of the boy who needed GHc 10,000 for the surgery.



After several checkups at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, which spanned for over a year, Emmanuel's surgery was carried out in 2021 at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The now-two-year-old boy Emmanuel Sokum is completely healed, much to the relief of his parents and other relatives.



Jennifer Sokum, mother of the boy, who could not hold her joy commended the donors, managers of the Kumasi-based OTEC FM and the doctors at Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



“I started thinking every single day how to raise that huge amount and for a whole week, I could not eat anything. The doctor said my boy could only get better after the surgery. I had never set my eyes on such a huge amount and there was no hope at all. Unfortunately, I knew my family couldn’t extend any help so I kept it to myself”, said Jennifer Sokum.



"Everything went good, the doctors and nurses were very good, I'm very excited, my son can now live a normal life”. She told Captain Koda, the host of Nyansapo show.



"My utmost gratitude also goes to the Seventh Day Adventist Church both at Ghana and Germany for donating to such worthy cause".



"Thirdly I will give thanks to the Kumasi Royal Lions Club for their help in all these difficult moments,” she added