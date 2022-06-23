Oti Landfill site to be turned into modern waste treatment facility

The Oti landfill site at Kumasi

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who recently undertook an inspection tour of the Oti Landfill Site has commended the contractor working on the project describing the work done so far as very impressive and urged that it be completed on schedule.

The Site in the Ashanti Region is being transformed into a modern waste treatment plant. When completed, the foul and repugnant smell and attendant health hazards residents in the enclave are exposed to would end.



In 2019, Cabinet approved for decommissioning and re-design of the Kpone and Oti Landfill sites. The Ministry had engaged Zoomlion Ghana Limited to undertake the decommissioning and re-designing work at the two sites. The Ministry also engaged EAP Consult Limited, a local Engineering firm as Consultants to supervise the project for quality assurance.



The 20-year-old Oti landfill in the Ashanti Region, which covers over 65 acres of land, has the potential to host wedding receptions, parties, picnics, and other social gatherings when the site is transformed into a multi-purpose waste treatment facility after completion.

The project will involve site fencing, re-shaping, and access road rehabilitation, among others. Work on the Oti landfill site is expected to be completed by December this year.



During a recent visit to the site, Mrs. Cecilia Abena Dapaah applauded Zoomlion Ghana Limited for the rapid reclamation of the Oti Landfill.



Addressing the media, the Lead Consultant at Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Engineer Kwadwo Osei explained the progress of work and the associated benefits of the project when completed, saying it will transform the ecosystem and beautify the area.