Oti MPs commend KATH, St Joseph Hospital for eye screening exercise

Wisdom Gidisu, MP for Krachi East

Source: GNA

The Member of Parliament from the Oti Region has commended the Eye Department of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for their support in making the eye screening exercise in the region a success.

The Caucus also acknowledged the support of the management and staff of St Joseph Catholic Hospital in Nkwanta South District for allowing the use of their facility for the surgery.



Additionally, the group appealed to International, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and philanthropists to come and support the region since Oti was a young region with a lot of developmental challenges.



“The Caucus wishes to extend its utmost gratitude to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi who collaborated with us in the exercise held in the Oti Region. This exercise has made it possible for many of our constituents who had problems with their eyesight due to cataracts resolved”



Mr Wisdom Gidisu, MP for Krachi East and Chairman of Oti Region MPs Caucus made the statement at a news conference in Parliament in Accra to correct some misconceptions created in sections of the media and to provide the facts about the eye screening exercise which was undertaken in the region



Explaining the details regarding the eye screening project Mr Gidisu said letters were written from the Eye Department of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to all the eight MPs in the Oti region requesting their respective support towards the exercise.



He said the MPs from the region then decided to approach the exercise from a regional point to increase coverage and make it successful.

Mr Gidisu also explained that the MPs together with their respective constituency health teams identified and located communities where screening and diagnosis for surgery were to be carried out.



He said the MPs facilitated the transportation of screening teams to the communities within their respective constituencies for two days and, some for three days.



He said feeding and accommodation of the screening teams numbering about 20 were catered for by the MPs.



“The MPs also catered for the transportation and feeding of all their respective constituents who went for the surgery in Nkwanta.”



He said the MPs ordered for sight glasses and medication for the other cases diagnosed during the screening that was not cataract and could therefore not be referred to St Joseph Hospital for surgery.