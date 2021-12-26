Oti NPP encourages Ghanaians to take coronavirus vaccines

The statement said Christmas did not just epitomize merry-making, feasting, and happiness

Source: GNA

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Oti Region has entreated Ghanaians to follow all the COVID-19 safety protocols during the festive season.

In a Christmas and New Year statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) by Seidu Musah, Communication Director, the party also encouraged all and sundry to take part in the mass COVID-19 vaccination exercise.



The statement said Christmas did not just epitomize merry-making, feasting, and happiness.



“It's an opportunity for Christians to have a renewed spirit of continuation, service, hope, and forgiveness in all spheres."

The statement said as Christmas signaled the end of the year, the party encouraged its members in the region to be safe and modestly enjoy the festive season.



“This is a trying time for all citizens and Patriots to stand shoulder to shoulder with the government to rescue and revitalize the economy with the hope that in 2022 the "Lord will increase our harvest," the statement added.