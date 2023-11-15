Oti Region: NPP begins parliamentary primaries’ vetting

File photo

Source: GNA

The Ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Oti Region has begun vetting 21 parliamentary candidates who have filed their nomination forms to contest the upcoming parliamentary election in their respective constituencies.

The vetting Committee is expected to vet three aspirants from Guan District, three aspirants from Akan Constituency and one aspirant from Nkwanta South Municipality with the exception of Joshua Gmayeenam Makubu, the Regional Minister, who is currently in Accra with the Regional House of Chief on a national assignment.



He would be vetted on Thursday.



The three-day vetting commenced Tuesday and expected to end on Thursday.



Evans Yaw Dapaah, the Regional Chairman of the NPP who addressed the aspirants before vetting began, said the party wants the grassroots members to decide on who to represent them.



He said the leadership of the party does not intend to disqualify any candidate in the vetting process.



He urged the candidates to accept the outcome of the primaries to forge a united front for victory in the 2024 general elections.

Jonathan Akpabeh Manu, the Regional Secretary of the NPP, has urged all constituency executives in the region to desist from openly supporting and campaigning for any parliamentary candidate.



He said any suspected involvement of the constituency executives in the impending parliamentary primaries would be defeated by fair play in the whole process.



He further advised party faithful to respect the chiefs, imams, clergy and the grassroots of the party.



This he said will make the NPP more attractive in the 2024 general polls.



The process which began this morning at Busatsu Hotel in Dambai Tuesday sighted a large crowd of followers throwing support behind their favourites.