Oti/Volta NDC send goodwill messages to NPP in presidential primary

Source: GNA

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta and Oti regions have sent goodwill messages to the members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as they elect a presidential candidate on Saturday, November 4.

It urged the delegates to conduct themselves according to the tenets of their electoral college and regulations of the game and desist from engaging in violent activities, before, during and after the primary.



The Regional Executives and the members of the NDC wished the NPP the best in their final journey to elect a flagbearer.



Siki Abibu, the Volta Regional Organiser of the NDC, and Gabriel Lemboe, the Oti Regional Secretary, sent their felicitations to the NPP in separate statements copied to the Ghana News Agency.



Abibu was optimistic that the exercise would go according to plan, devoid of violence and electoral fraud as was alleged in the August 26 special elections.

Lemboe, on his part, urged the NPP to collaborate with the police to ensure law and order as the NDC did during its primary.



He wished the NPP well and urged the members to demonstrate their ability to maintain the internal party cohesion required to promote multi-party democracy in Ghana.



He said irrespective of who emerged as the leader, the NDC was however unperturbed because the “NPP would go to opposition come to the general election in December 2024.”



Four candidates are vying for the flagbearership. They are; Mr Kennedy Agyapong, a Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, Francis Addai Nimo, former MP for Mampong, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister of Agriculture.