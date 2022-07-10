Otiko Djaba has the passion for NPP but she is 'impatient' - Kate Gyamfua to former boss

NPP National Women's Organizer hopeful, Kate Gyamfua, has called for the comeback of former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba into the New Patriotic Party.

The former Minister, in 2018, was appointed Ghana’s Ambassador to Italy by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but she declined the offer.



Madam Afisa Djaba in an interview with the Daily Graphic in Accra said she would want to take a long break after 13-years of active politics to be with her family.



“ . . at 56 years, l want to relax, enjoy my family, life and therefore, l am not ready to take up the appointment as Ambassador to Italy,” she said.



Her decision triggered spontaneous reactions as some politicians and members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) described it as an insult to the President.



She therefore took exit from "active politics".



Kate Gyamfua, taking a retrospective look at the exit of Otiko Djaba from the party, appealed to her to reconsider her long-standing decision.

She stated that Otiko is a very competent and passionate member of the party whose services are needed to advance the fortunes of the NPP.



However, Kate Gyamfua opined that the only flaw that Madam Otiko Djaba has is impatience but she hopes to see the return of her former boss.



Madam Otiko Djaba served as National Women's Organizer of the NPP.



"I believe she will come back. Otiko has done well. Otiko really helped us and people also liked her. So, we need her. If she returns, we will accept her," Kate Gyamfua said in an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.



Watch video below:



