Otukonor’s General Secretary posters pop up

Peter Boamah Otokunor is currently NDC Deputy General Secretary

Ahead of the National Democratic Congress’ National Delegates Conference scheduled for November 2022, posters of the incumbent Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor have emerged.

The posters suggest Mr. Otokunor’s intentions to replace his Boss, Johnson Asiedu Nketia as General Secretary in the upcoming elections.



The posters show his photo in black and white with hashtags which read; #Otokunor4GS, #OtokunorB3y3, and #OTWinsYouWin.



Johnson Asiedu Nketia on the other hand has been tipped to be vying for the position of National Chairman against the incumbent, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.



Aside Dr Otokunor, the party’s Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has also announced his intentions to be General Secretary.

But unconfirmed information indicates that Mr. Otukonor’s ambitions are supported by Asiedu Nketia.







WA