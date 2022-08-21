4
Menu
News

Otukonor’s General Secretary posters pop up

Peter Boamah Otokunor12122 Peter Otokunor Peter Boamah Otokunor is currently NDC Deputy General Secretary

Sun, 21 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ahead of the National Democratic Congress’ National Delegates Conference scheduled for November 2022, posters of the incumbent Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor have emerged.

The posters suggest Mr. Otokunor’s intentions to replace his Boss, Johnson Asiedu Nketia as General Secretary in the upcoming elections.

The posters show his photo in black and white with hashtags which read; #Otokunor4GS, #OtokunorB3y3, and #OTWinsYouWin.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia on the other hand has been tipped to be vying for the position of National Chairman against the incumbent, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

Aside Dr Otokunor, the party’s Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has also announced his intentions to be General Secretary.

But unconfirmed information indicates that Mr. Otukonor’s ambitions are supported by Asiedu Nketia.



WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Related Articles: