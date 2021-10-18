Otumfuo Foundation moves to promote safe delivery at Manhyia Hospital

Lady Julia, Wife of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Source: GNA

Lady Julia, Wife of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is spearheading the expansion of the Maternity Block at the Manhyia Government Hospital in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region to promote safe delivery.

This is being done through the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, to create access to quality maternal health care for the benefit of expectant mothers.



It is in tandem with Ghana’s vision of reducing to the barest minimum the incidence of maternal mortality to realise the Goal Three of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Currently, facilities at the Manhyia Government Hospital are being overstretched due to the increasing number of Out-Patient-Department (OPD) attendances.



The Maternity Unit lacks the capacity to accommodate an average weekly delivery of 80 babies, the authorities have revealed.



Nana Professor Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II, the Board Chairman of the Foundation, said the project, when completed, would increase bed spaces from the current 16 to about 50 at the Maternity.



Messrs JoBerg Company Limited, a Ghanaian construction firm, is executing the project at the cost of about GH¢440,000.00.

Nana Prof Woahene, an orthopedic surgeon, said the Foundation was committed to achieving the SDG Goal of ensuring universal access to sexual and reproductive health care services.



The Board Chairman, who is also the Hiahene to Otumfuo Osei Tutu, bemoaned the congestion at the Manhyia Hospital Maternity Ward, saying the new block would improve the situation.



Quality health care, he said, hinged on infrastructure and highly-trained personnel, therefore, the Foundation would continue to advocate that more investment be made in the health sector.



Mr Joseph Magmus Marteye, the President of JoBerg, was happy to be associated with the project as it was meant to bring relief to the people.



It is expected to be completed in 10 months.