Otumfuo Osei Tutu Foundation donates textbooks to deprived schools in Akrofuom

Photo from the donation of the books

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu Foundation, in pursuit of improving the quality of life of Ghanaian children by enhancing education, has donated Science Textbooks and Workbooks to 24 deprived schools in the Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.

The donation is aimed at promoting science education at the basic levels of education to help inculcate in students a positive attitude towards science as a subject.



The Otumfuo Osei Tutu Foundation in consultation with the Ashanti Regional Directorate of Education selected these 24 deprived schools in the district to benefit from a donation of the Science Textbooks and Workbooks approved by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment.



A total of 5760 books from Primary 1 to 6 were presented to the beneficiary schools in five Circuits of the district.



Prof. Quarm Publications provided 12,000 books valued at GH¢400,000 to the Foundation for donation.



The gesture by Otumfuo Osei Tutu Foundation is the first phase of a series of Science Textbooks and Workbooks to be presented to selected deprived schools in the Ashanti Region in fulfillment of promoting Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics interest from the basic level of education in Ghana.



At a ceremony at Adansi Akrofrom, the Foundation formally presented the books to the District Directorate of Education, which were then distributed to the beneficiary schools. Stakeholder Relations and Capacity Building Manager of the Foundation, Mr. Kwabena Owusu Ababio explained further the rationale for the donation.

The Head of Inspectorate at the Akrofrom District Education Directorate, Mr. Daniel Kwaku Gyasi was full of praise for the kind gesture exhibited by the Otumfuo Osei Tutu Foundation.



The Otumfuo Osei Tutu Foundation has also donated five thousand Cedis to the Faculty of Health Sciences at the Kumasi Technical Institute.



The gesture was in response to an appeal by the Faculty to the Foundation and benevolent organization to help equip its laboratories.



The Stakeholder Relations and Capacity Building Manager of the Foundation presented the cash donation which was received on behalf of the Faculty by the Acting Pro-Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Gabriel Dwomoh.