Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation donates science textbooks to 24 deprived schools

Kwabena Owusu Ababio presenting the books to a school

In quest of improving the quality of life of Ghanaian children by enhancing education, The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation has donated Prof. Quarm’s Science Textbooks and Workbooks to 24 deprived schools in the Akrofuom District of the Ashanti region.

The Foundation in consultation with the Ashanti Regional Directorate of Ghana Education Service (GES) selected these 24 deprived schools in the district to benefit from a donation of these NaCCA Approved Science Textbooks and Workbooks.



The beneficiary circuits include Akrofuom, Ampunyase, Adamso, Mensonso, and Grumesa.



Kwabena Owusu Ababio, who is the stakeholder relation and capacity-building manager at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation called on benevolent individuals and institutions to collaborate with the Foundation to reach out to more deprived schools.



Speaking to OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng, the Stakeholder Relations and Capacity Building Manager, Mr. Kwabena Owusu Ababio said a total of 5,760 books from Primary 1 to 6 were presented to the beneficiary schools in 5 Circuits of the district.



This kind gesture exhibited by the King’s Foundation according to Mr. Ababio is the first phase of a series of Science Textbooks and Workbooks to be presented to selected deprived schools in the Ashanti region in fulfillment of promoting Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) interest from the basic level of education in Ghana.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation is a non for profit social development initiative of His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, primarily engaged in providing quality infrastructure, quality education, ICT infrastructure, and other development initiatives for the people in Asanteman and Ghana in general.



Prof. Albert Quarm of Prof Quarm Publications gave 12,000 Basic School Science Textbooks and Workbooks valued at GHC 400,000.00 to the Foundation as his Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).



The books will be distributed to 24 schools in the district from primary 1 to 6 pupils to enhance teaching and learning. This donation is aimed at promoting science education at the basic levels.



Head of Inspectorate at the Akrofuom District Education Directorate, Mr. Daniel Kwaku Gyasi who received the books on behalf of the schools commended the foundation for their kind gesture.



He said the books were going to aid the smooth delivery of teaching and learning in the district.

He however appealed to other stakeholders to support the district with more textbooks for the deprived schools.







