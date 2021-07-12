Otumfuo Osei Tutu II expresses concerns about disturbances in Ejura

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has expressed worry about the mayhem in Ejura

• The Asantehene has spoken about the disturbances that happened in Ejura

• Speaking through the Ejurahene, Barimma Osei Hwedie II, he expressed great worry about all that has been happening there



• He expressed his commitment to seeing an end to the mayhem in the area



Since the disturbances in Ejura, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has been concerned about the mayhem, explains one of his sub-chiefs.



It will be recalled that the disturbances, occasioned by the killing of one Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed, an activist after he was attacked by a mob, which later escalated into a clash between some youth of Ejura and the military.



Two other persons, from that clash, were killed, leading to the setting up of a Commission of Injury by the Ministry of Interior to investigate the cause of the mayhem there.



But the Asante King has been worried about all that has been happening in Ejura, making this known through the Ejurahene, Barimma Osei Hwedie II, reports the Daily Guide newspaper.

"The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is not happy about the bloodshed and destruction of properties that has happened in Ejura. The Asante Manponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu, is also worried about the unfortunate situation in Ejura," the report said.



Ejura falls under the jurisdiction of the Asantehene, where the Ejurahene serves under the Asante Mamponghene, who is also the occupant of the Silver Stool of Asanteman.



"Both the Asante King and Asante Mamponghene have been calling me to ask about what is going on in Ejura, where I am the traditional leader," he continued, stressing that the two leaders have shown eagerness to help bring finality to all that has been happening.







