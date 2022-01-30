Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to build a new modernized Kumasi city

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to build a new city

New Kumasi city in the offin, Asantehene announces



Asantehene launches commemorative gold coins



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is collaborating with 3 paramount chiefs in Ashanti Region, diasporans network, foreign investors, and local investors to build a modernized city in the region.



The project will take place around Anwiankwanta and by extension, to other two major towns in the region, to host tourists after visiting the coastal tourist sites.



It is also to recollect and redeem the name Garden City to visitors and citizens of the country.

The announcement was done on the Asante Nation's Facebook page on January 29, 2022.



According to the post, "the new Kumasi city will also be a Gold hub in the area and there shall be a gold refinery hub to serve as a tourist attraction to domestic and foreign tourists. The foreign investors and the chiefs are the shareholders of the refinery hub."



Meanwhile, in December 2021, the Asantehene, launched the 24-carat commemorative gold coins to celebrate 22 years of contributing to the peace, stability and development of Ghana.



The launch was under the authorization of the Central Bank, the Bank of Ghana, for Gold Coast Refinery Limited to mint the commemorative gold coins to celebrate the Asantehene.



This is the first time in the history of Ghana that non-circulating commemorative coins meant to celebrate and honour people, places, events and institutions are being issued.

The commemorative gold coins will be issued at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi. The auction of the gold coins will be used to establish a multi-purpose Cultural Resource Centre in Kumasi to promote activities related to traditional and customary conflict resolution in the country.



The Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) is collaborating with an Accra-based Ghanaian business solutions provider, the E ON 3 Group, to launch the gold coins.



Key features of the commemorative gold coins



The coins are of 99.99 per cent assay at 24-carat fine gold, with a diameter of 37mm and weight of 31.104 grammes each. It is described by the organizers as the ‘treasured collectors articles’.



“The face of the gold coins bears the image of the Asantehene, with the Adinkra symbols ‘Bi Nka Bi’ and ‘Mpatapo’, which symbolise peace, harmony and reconciliation.

“The reverse bears an image of the Golden Stool (Sika Dwa),” a statement from the organisers said.



See the post below:



