Otumfuo, Prof. Adei must state their official position on E-levy – ASEPA boss

Mensah Thompson, Executive Director of ASEPA

Prominent Ghanaians must speak out over E-levy controversy

Government struggling to pass E-levy Bill



E-levy contained in 2022 budget and economic policy statement



Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability is calling on a number of prominent Ghanaians to speak out over the controversial E-levy issue.



According to Mensah Thompson, it is important that the official positions of particularly three persons be made known.



He listed the three as Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and former rector of GIMPA, Prof. Stephen Adei.

Thompson via a January 29 Facebook also joked about the need for four other prominent people to state their position on the levy.



He said, ICGC founder, Pastor Mensa Otabil can help Ghanaians answer whether the E-levy impasse in Parliament was wisdom or a common-sense problem. He suggested Duncan-Williams prays for the Finance Ministry and Ace Ankomah, seek judicial interpretation on the issue.



The E-levy since its announcement by the Finance Minister in November 2021 has received public backlash from some Ghanaians especially Members of Parliament from the Minority Caucus.



At a recent press conference, the Minister announced a number of modifications to the Bill and said the government continued to engage stakeholders on the bill ahead of resubmission before MPs.



Background

On November 17, 2021, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced the introduction of a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions during the 2022 budget presentation before parliament.



According to him, this new directive forms part of strategies to widen the country’s tax net.



He added that the 1.75% tax is also to enhance financial inclusion and protect the vulnerable in the country.



Read his full post below:



The following people must tell us their official position on the e-levy.



~His Royal Majesty Otumfuor Osei Tutu



~Dr.Mahmoud Bawumiah



~Prof. Stephen Addai



Pastor Mensah Otabil can also tell us whether the impasse on the e-levy is a wisdom problem or a common sense problem.

Duncan Williams can also go to the Finance Ministry and pray on the building for us.



Ace Ankomah can also go to the Supreme Court to seek interpretation



Paul Adom-Otchere can do a touch screen analysis whiles Samson Ayenini would give us his take on the matter.