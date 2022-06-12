Otumfuo commends UMat, GNASSM for unity, urges them to fight against water destruction

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with leadership of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged members of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale miners to ensure that their activities do not affect water bodies in the country.

Otumfuo commended GNASSM and the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) for bringing members under one united umbrella which he thinks will enable them take supervisory role to support the government's efforts in protecting water bodies against illegal activities within the mining sector.



The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was speaking when the leadership of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale miners in collaboration with the management of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace. This courtesy visit was done as part of this year's (2022) celebration of Sustainable Artisanal and Small Scale Mining Awareness Day which fell under the theme; "Ensuring Responsible and Sustainable Mining Sector in Ghana, Our Shared Responsibility".



Professor Richard Amankwaah, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in his response to the advice given by Otumfuo said that, the management of the university is collaborating with the association to ensure sustainable mining activities in the country.



He said they were surely going to ensure the fight succeeds to remove the bad nuts from the system.



Prof Richard Amankwah at the Otumfour's palace stated that, the University of Mines and Technology instituted the Sustainable Artisanal and Small Scale Mining Awareness Day as part of its social responsibility to educate the general public and also offer technical training and support to the sector players in order to promote safe and best practices.



According to him, various steps had been taken by UMat to ensure the mining fraternity is done away with illegal activities.

He said some of the strategic ways through which they were promoting sound mining practices included the institution of Artisanal Sustainable Mining Awareness Day program and the establishment of the Small-Scale Mining Hub, to support government and the Small-Scale Mining fraternity to fight illegal mining.



The National Vice President of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM), Mr. Sampson Kofi Wiredu assured that, the association is poised to play center role to complement the efforts of the government to make the mining industry very attractive.



He however revealed that the only thing that disturbs them a lot is how members are delayed in acquiring licenses to operate legally. According to him, it was very worrying that the ministry in charge is not perturbed about how the process has been a challenge for many years. He however suggested that the government get them involved as to how the process can be done very quickly and how the fight can succeed.



The National Vice President who earlier briefed the Asantehene on the purpose of the courtesy call said, it was a courteous gesture to inform the Asantehene of the Artisanal Small Scale Mining Awareness Day in the Kumasi Metropolis. He said they were also to seek his blessing and support for the success of the programme.



Mr. Wiredu pledged that GNASSM was committed to ensuring sustainable mining practices among members and also helping fight the illegalities within the system.



This year's program which happens to be the second edition was done in collaboration with the GNASSM, UMaT, and the Minerals Commission of Ghana.