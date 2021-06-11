Otumfuo plants first tree as Green Ghana project goes live

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II planted the first tree at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi

Source: Ministry of Lands & Natural Resources

The government’s Green Ghana Project has officially taken off with the Asantenhene Otumfuo Otumfuo planting the first tree in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi.

At a brief event held at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi on Friday, June 11, 2021, the Asantehene in the company of the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio and the Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah performed the opening planting ceremony for the initiative which has been lauded by the public.



Addressing the gathering before planting his tree, Otumfuo Osei Tutu commended the government for the project which he believes will help safeguard the environment for future generations.



He underscored the need for Ghanaians to embrace the project and assume personal responsibility in planting the trees.



Speaking at the same event, Simon Osei Mensah said that the region will ensure effective coordination and monitoring of institutions and persons who will partake in the project.



He reasoned that the benefit of the initiative could not be over-emphasized and must be welcomed by Ghanaians.

“Trees is of significance to the survival of human beings. You’ve heard that when the last tree dies, the last human being also dies but have we taken time to interrogate this statement.



“Otumufo saw the vision years ago and the nation has now adopted it so let's applaud him. We are going to commence one million trees in Ashanti Region which is commencing this morning but if we plant one million and illegal miners destroy ten million, what would we gain. In essence, all hands must be on deck to fight this canker. I want to ensure that Ashanti Region will ensure that this project becomes a success.



On his part, the Deputy Minister of Lands, Benito Owusu-Bio appealed to Ghanaians to partake in the project.



The Green Ghana initiative is aimed at planting over 5 million trees in efforts to preserve and protect the country’s forest cover and the environment at large.